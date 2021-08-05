Scherzer Ks 10 in debut, Dodgers hit 4 HRs to beat Astros JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Aug. 5, 2021 Updated: Aug. 5, 2021 1:32 a.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer takes a curtain call during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Scherzer threw 109 pitches, and struck out ten Astro batters.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to a Houston Astros batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel while rounding third after hitting a solo home run, his second homer of the baseball game, during the second inning against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacts after striking out Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Houston Astros' Michael Brantley, left, celebrates with third base coach Omar Lopez while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez slides into home on a single by Kyle Tucker during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 10 in his Dodgers debut and got plenty of offensive support as Los Angeles hit four home runs to defeat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Wednesday night, capping a contentious two-game series.
Mookie Betts homered twice, while Will Smith and AJ Pollock also went deep off Astros starter Jake Odorizzi (4-6).