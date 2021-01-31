Schenn stays hot, Husso gets 1st win as Blues beat Ducks 4-1 JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 31, 2021 Updated: Jan. 31, 2021 10:46 p.m.
1 of7 St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) dives to block the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 The puck flies past Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) for a goal by St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (not shown) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ducks defenseman Trevor Carrick (47) and Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) look on. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) controls the puck ahead of Anaheim Ducks center Danton Heinen (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) and St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) skate to the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 St. Louis Blues players react after a goal by center Brayden Schenn, second from right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) watches as players are introduced before an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored twice, Ville Husso got his first win as an NHL goaltender and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Sunday night.
Schenn is one of the NHL's hottest players with six goals in his last seven games. He also has four assists during that span, which is tied with Montreal’s Nick Suzuki and Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau for the longest points streak this season.