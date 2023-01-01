Schedule,3 takes

Skip to main content
28 Lamar 14
21 Prairie View 13
17 at Missouri 34
34 W. New Mexico 7
26 at Utah Tech 10
38 at Stephen F. Austin 41
21 S. Utah 18
31 at North Dakota 34
28 at Tarleton St. 23
45 at Sam Houston St. 28
21 Stephen F. Austin 24
AIR FORCE (10-3)
48 N. Iowa 17
41 Colorado 10
14 at Wyoming 17
48 Nevada 20
13 Navy 10
27 at Utah St. 34
42 at UNLV 7
14 Boise St. 19
13 at Army 7
35 New Mexico 3
24 Colorado St. 12
13 at San Diego St. 3
30 Baylor 15
AKRON (2-10)
30 St. Francis (Pa.), OT 23
0 at Michigan St. 52
6 at Tennessee 63
12 at Liberty 21
28 Bowling Green 31
34 at Ohio 55
21 Cent. Michigan 28
27 at Kent St. 33
9 Miami (Ohio) 27
28 E. Michigan 34
44 at N. Illinois 12
22 at Buffalo 23

Nov. 19 at Buffalo, ppd.

ALABAMA (11-2)
55 Utah St. 0
20 at Texas 19
63 Louisiana-Monroe 7
55 Vanderbilt 3
49 at Arkansas 26
24 Texas A&M 20
49 at Tennessee 52
30 Mississippi St. 6
31 at LSU, OT 32
30 at Mississippi 24
34 Austin Peay 0
49 Auburn 27
45 at Kansas St. 20
ALABAMA A&M (4-7)
0 at UAB 59
17 at Troy 38
3 Austin Peay 28
25 at Florida A&M 38
35 Bethune-Cookman 27
37 Grambling St., 2OT 31
34 at Ark.-Pine Bluff 31
17 Alabama St. 24
20 at MVSU 30
13 at Jackson St. 27
24 Texas Southern 20
ALABAMA ST. (6-5)
23 at Howard 13
21 Miles 13
7 at UCLA 45
15 Prairie View 24
16 at Texas Southern 13
12 Jackson St. 26
24 MVSU 9
24 at Alabama A&M 17
37 at Bethune-Cookman 22
14 Florida A&M 21
14 Ark.-Pine Bluff 19
ALBANY (NY) (3-8)
10 at Baylor 69
23 New Hampshire 28
45 at Fordham 48
45 CCSU 26
31 at Monmouth (NJ) 38
37 Hampton, OT 38
29 at Villanova 31
59 Stony Brook 14
3 at Elon 27
23 Maine 21
21 at Rhode Island 35
ALCORN ST. (5-6)
27 Stephen F. Austin 31
0 at Tulane 52
30 at McNeese St. 19
38 Ark.-Pine Bluff 21
30 at MVSU 7
17 at Southern U. 21
27 Texas Southern 34
6 at Grambling St. 35
23 at Prairie View, OT 16
17 Bethune-Cookman 14
13 Jackson St. 24
APPALACHIAN ST. (6-6)
61 North Carolina 63
17 at Texas A&M 14
32 Troy 28
28 James Madison 32
49 The Citadel 0
24 at Texas State 36
42 Georgia St. 17
42 Robert Morris 3
28 at Coastal Carolina 35
21 at Marshall 28
27 Old Dominion 14
48 at Georgia Southern, 2OT 51
ARIZONA (5-7)
38 at San Diego St. 20
17 Mississippi St. 39
31 N. Dakota St. 28
31 at California 49
43 Colorado 20
22 Oregon 49
39 at Washington 49
37 Southern Cal 45
20 at Utah 45
34 at UCLA 28
20 Washington St. 31
38 Arizona St. 35
ARIZONA ST. (3-9)
40 N. Arizona 3
17 at Oklahoma St. 34
21 E. Michigan 30
13 Utah 34
25 at Southern Cal 42
45 Washington 38
14 at Stanford 15
42 at Colorado 34
36 UCLA 50
18 at Washington St. 28
7 Oregon St. 31
35 at Arizona 38
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-8)
48 Lane 42
76 North American University 3
7 at Oklahoma St. 63
21 at Alcorn St. 38
3 at Southern U. 59
17 Texas Southern 24
31 Alabama A&M 34
6 at Florida A&M 27
10 at Grambling St. 36
24 Prairie View 55
19 at Alabama St. 14
ARKANSAS (7-6)
31 Cincinnati 24
44 South Carolina 30
38 Missouri St. 27
21 at Texas A&M 23
26 Alabama 49
17 at Mississippi St. 40
52 at BYU 35
41 at Auburn 27
19 Liberty 21
10 LSU 13
42 Mississippi 27
27 at Missouri 29
55 Kansas, 3OT 53
ARKANSAS ST. (3-9)
58 Grambling St. 3
12 at Ohio St. 45
32 at Memphis 44
26 at Old Dominion 29
45 Louisiana-Monroe 28
20 James Madison 42
19 at Southern Miss. 20
18 at Louisiana-Lafayette 38
3 South Alabama 31
35 Umass 33
13 at Texas State 16
19 Troy 48
ARMY (6-6)
28 at Coastal Carolina 38
38 UTSA, OT 41
49 Villanova 10
14 Georgia St. 31
10 at Wake Forest 45
42 Colgate 17
48 Louisiana-Monroe 24
7 Air Force 13
9 at Troy 10
34 Uconn 17
44 at Umass 7
20 Navy, 2OT 17
AUBURN (5-7)
42 Mercer 16
24 San Jose St. 16
12 Penn St. 41
17 Missouri, OT 14
17 LSU 21
10 at Georgia 42
34 at Mississippi 48
27 Arkansas 41
33 at Mississippi St., OT 39
13 Texas A&M 10
41 W. Kentucky 17
27 at Alabama 49
AUSTIN PEAY (7-4)
27 at W. Kentucky 38
63 Presbyterian 0
41 MVSU 0
28 at Alabama A&M 3
31 E. Kentucky 20
20 at Cent. Arkansas 49
52 Murray St. 17
16 Jacksonville St. 40
38 at North Alabama 35
31 at Kennesaw St. 14
0 at Alabama 34
BYU (8-5)
50 at South Florida 21
26 Baylor, 2OT 20
20 at Oregon 41
38 Wyoming 24
38 Utah St. 26
20 at Notre Dame 28
35 Arkansas 52
14 at Liberty 41
24 East Carolina 27
31 at Boise St. 28
52 Utah Tech 26
35 at Stanford 26
24 SMU 23
BALL ST. (5-7)
10 at Tennessee 59
30 W. Michigan 37
31 Murray St. 0
23 at Georgia Southern 34
44 N. Illinois, 2OT 38
17 at Cent. Michigan 16
25 Uconn 21
16 E. Michigan 20
27 at Kent St. 20
21 at Toledo 28
18 Ohio 32
17 at Miami (Ohio) 18
BAYLOR (6-7)
69 Albany (NY) 10
20 at BYU, 2OT 26
42 Texas State 7
31 at Iowa St. 24
25 Oklahoma St. 36
40 at West Virginia 43
35 Kansas 23
45 at Texas Tech 17
38 at Oklahoma 35
3 Kansas St. 31
28 TCU 29
27 at Texas 38
15 at Air Force 30
BETHUNE-COOKMAN (2-9)
13 at Miami 70
9 SC State 33
36 Grambling St. 19
27 at Alabama A&M 35
17 at Tennessee St. 41
8 Jackson St. 48
45 at MVSU 35
48 at Prairie View 58
22 Alabama St. 37
14 at Alcorn St. 17
20 Florida A&M 41
BOISE ST. (10-4)
17 at Oregon St. 34
31 at New Mexico 14
30 UT Martin 7
10 at UTEP 27
35 San Diego St. 13
40 Fresno St. 20
19 at Air Force 14
49 Colorado St. 10
28 BYU 31
41 at Nevada 3
20 at Wyoming 17
42 Utah St. 23
16 Fresno St. 28
35 North Texas 32
BOSTON COLLEGE (3-9)
21 Rutgers 22
10 at Virginia Tech 27
38 Maine 17
14 at Florida St. 44
34 Louisville 33
3 Clemson 31
15 at Wake Forest 43
3 at Uconn 13
31 Duke 38
21 at NC State 20
0 at Notre Dame 44
23 Syracuse 32
BOWLING GREEN (6-7)
17 at UCLA 45
57 E. Kentucky, 7OT 59
34 Marshall, OT 31
14 at Mississippi St. 45
31 at Akron 28
7 Buffalo 38
17 Miami (Ohio) 13
34 at Cent. Michigan 18
13 W. Michigan 9
6 Kent St. 40
42 at Toledo 35
14 at Ohio 38
19 New Mexico St. 24
BROWN (3-7)
44 Bryant, 2OT 38
28 Harvard 35
10 at Rhode Island 38
27 at CCSU 20
19 at Princeton 35
21 Cornell 24
34 Penn 31
17 at Yale 69
24 Columbia, OT 31
7 at Dartmouth 30
BRYANT (4-7)
37 at FIU, OT 38
21 Rhode Island 35
38 at Brown, 2OT 44
31 at LIU Brooklyn 29
13 at NC A&T 24
56 S. Connecticut 10
23 Charleston Southern 24
40 at Gardner-Webb 48
43 Campbell 37
29 at Holy Cross 36
35 at Robert Morris 6
BUCKNELL (3-8)
13 Towson, OT 14
14 at VMI 24
0 at Cent. Michigan 41
14 Lafayette 24
0 at Holy Cross 57
9 at Yale 29
19 at Lehigh 17
7 Colgate 13
17 Fordham 59
24 at Georgetown, OT 21
24 Marist 13
BUFFALO (7-6)
10 at Maryland 31
31 Holy Cross 37
26 at Coastal Carolina 38
50 at E. Michigan 31
24 Miami (Ohio) 20
38 at Bowling Green 7
34 at Umass 7
34 Toledo 27
24 at Ohio 45
27 at Cent. Michigan 31
27 Kent St., OT 30
23 Akron 22
23 Georgia Southern 21

Nov. 19 Akron, ppd.

BUTLER (7-4)
31 St. Thomas (FL) 26
45 Taylor 10
17 at S. Dakota St. 45
0 at Davidson 31
31 Dayton 0
26 at Valparaiso 25
31 Marist 10
56 Morehead St. 20
26 at San Diego 23
24 at Drake 27
13 St. Thomas (Minn.) 27
CCSU (2-9)
3 at Uconn 28
10 Sacred Heart 14
6 at SE Louisiana 70
26 at Albany (NY) 45
13 at St. Francis (Pa.) 39
20 Brown 27
6 Duquesne 30
34 Wagner 7
20 at LIU Brooklyn 29
14 Merrimack 20
39 at Stonehill 14
CAL POLY (2-9)
7 at Fresno St. 35
28 San Diego 27
21 at South Dakota 38
21 Sacramento St. 49
29 at N. Arizona 31
31 at Idaho St. 40
10 E. Washington 17
17 at UC Davis 59
0 at Montana 57
28 Montana St. 72
49 Portland St. 42
CALIFORNIA (4-8)
34 UC Davis 13
20 UNLV 14
17 at Notre Dame 24
49 Arizona 31
9 at Washington St. 28
13 at Colorado, OT 20
21 Washington 28
24 Oregon 42
35 at Southern Cal 41
10 at Oregon St. 38
27 Stanford 20
28 UCLA 35
CAMPBELL (5-6)
29 The Citadel 10
21 at William & Mary 37
10 at East Carolina 49
48 NC Central 18
34 Charleston Southern 28
41 Robert Morris 10
14 at Jackson St. 22
38 at NC A&T 45
37 at Bryant 43
35 Gardner-Webb 42
34 at Delaware St. 7
CENT. ARKANSAS (5-6)
14 Missouri St. 27
3 at Mississippi 59
31 at Idaho St. 16
27 at SE Missouri 35
49 Austin Peay 20
49 Lindenwood (Mo.) 52
51 at Kennesaw St. 24
64 North Alabama 29
14 at E. Kentucky 42
34 at Stephen F. Austin 7
17 Jacksonville St. 40
CENT. MICHIGAN (4-8)
44 at Oklahoma St. 58
24 South Alabama 38
41 Bucknell 0
14 at Penn St. 33
17 at Toledo 38
16 Ball St. 17
28 at Akron 21
18 Bowling Green 34
35 at N. Illinois 22
31 Buffalo 27
10 W. Michigan 12
19 at E. Michigan 38
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (2-8)
38 W. Carolina 52
3 at NC State 55
17 at E. Kentucky 40
19 Furman 24
28 at Campbell 34
24 at Bryant 23
14 Gardner-Webb 28
20 at Kennesaw St. 30
34 Robert Morris 21
10 at NC A&T 20
CHARLOTTE (3-9)
13 at FAU 43
24 William & Mary 41
21 Maryland 56
42 at Georgia St. 41
20 at South Carolina 56
35 UTEP 41
20 at UAB 34
15 FIU 34
56 at Rice 23
7 W. Kentucky 59
14 at Middle Tennessee 24
26 Louisiana Tech 21
CHATTANOOGA (7-4)
31 Wofford 0
38 at E. Illinois 20
41 North Alabama 14
0 at Illinois 31
24 at ETSU 16
41 VMI 13
41 Mercer 21
20 at Furman 24
31 at The Citadel 21
24 Samford 35
29 at W. Carolina 32
CINCINNATI (9-4)
24 at Arkansas 31
63 Kennesaw St. 10
38 at Miami (Ohio) 17
45 Indiana 24
31 at Tulsa 21
28 South Florida 24
29 at SMU 27
21 at UCF 25
20 Navy 10
27 East Carolina 25
23 at Temple 3
24 Tulane 27
7 at Louisville 24
CLEMSON (11-3)
41 at Georgia Tech 10
35 Furman 12
48 Louisiana Tech 20
51 at Wake Forest, 2OT 45
30 NC State 20
31 at Boston College 3
34 at Florida St. 28
27 Syracuse 21
14 at Notre Dame 35
31 Louisville 16
40 Miami 10
30 South Carolina 31
39 at North Carolina 10
14 Tennessee 31
COASTAL CAROLINA (9-4)
38 Army 28
31 Gardner-Webb 27
38 Buffalo 26
41 at Georgia St. 24
34 Georgia Southern 30
28 at Louisiana-Monroe 21
21 Old Dominion 49
24 at Marshall 13
35 Appalachian St. 28
26 Southern Miss. 23
7 at James Madison 47
26 at Troy 45
29 at East Carolina 53
COLGATE (3-8)
10 at Stanford 41
21 at Maine 18
14 at Penn 25
10 Holy Cross 35
31 Cornell 34
17 at Army 42
34 Georgetown 24
13 at Bucknell 7
16 Lafayette 21
33 at Lehigh 36
38 at Fordham 52
COLORADO (1-11)
13 TCU 38
10 at Air Force 41
7 at Minnesota 49
17 UCLA 45
20 at Arizona 43
20 California, OT 13
9 at Oregon St. 42
34 Arizona St. 42
10 Oregon 49
17 at Southern Cal 55
7 at Washington 54
21 Utah 63
COLORADO ST. (3-9)
7 at Michigan 51
19 Middle Tennessee 34
7 at Washington St. 38
10 Sacramento St. 41
17 at Nevada 14
13 Utah St. 17
17 Hawaii 13
10 at Boise St. 49
16 at San Jose St. 28
13 Wyoming 14
12 at Air Force 24
17 New Mexico 0
COLUMBIA (6-4)
38 at Marist 3
42 at Georgetown 6
6 Princeton 24
28 Wagner 7
14 at Penn 34
24 Dartmouth 27
16 Yale 41
21 at Harvard 20
31 at Brown, OT 24
45 Cornell 22
CORNELL (5-5)
28 at VMI 22
14 Yale 38
34 at Colgate 31
28 Harvard 35
19 Lehigh 15
24 at Brown 21
9 at Princeton 35
21 Penn 28
17 Dartmouth 13
22 at Columbia 45
DARTMOUTH (3-7)
35 Valparaiso 13
31 at Sacred Heart, OT 38
17 Penn, 2OT 23
21 at Yale 24
0 New Hampshire 14
27 at Columbia 24
13 Harvard 28
14 at Princeton 17
13 at Cornell 17
30 Brown 7
DAVIDSON (8-4)
17 at Jacksonville St. 35
37 Barton 17
56 St. Andrews 6
56 at Presbyterian 24
31 Butler 0
16 at St. Thomas (Minn.) 27
28 Morehead St. 26
48 at Drake 14
56 Stetson, 2OT 48
14 at San Diego 31
24 Dayton 23
0 at Richmond 41
DAYTON (8-3)
22 at Robert Morris 20
16 at Youngstown St. 49
46 Kentucky St. 3
27 Drake 14
0 at Butler 31
24 at Marist 7
23 Stetson 20
31 Valparaiso 24
52 at Presbyterian 28
49 Morehead St. 27
23 at Davidson 24
DELAWARE (8-5)
14 at Navy 7
35 Delaware St. 9
42 at Rhode Island 21
35 Hampton 3
24 Towson 10
21 at William & Mary 27
38 Morgan St. 7
7 at Elon 27
49 Monmouth (NJ) 17
13 Richmond 21
26 at Villanova 29
56 St. Francis (Pa.) 17
6 at S. Dakota St. 42
DELAWARE ST. (5-6)
34 Lincoln (Pa.) 0
9 at Delaware 35
35 Va. Lynchburg 19
13 Merrimack 26
14 Robert Morris 9
28 at Norfolk St. 7
17 at Howard 35
21 NC Central 28
27 at SC State, OT 24
7 Morgan St. 37
7 Campbell 34
DRAKE (3-8)
14 at N. Dakota St. 56
14 Missouri S&T, OT 17
14 at Idaho 42
25 Marist 30
14 at Dayton 27
10 San Diego 22
14 at St. Thomas (Minn.) 26
14 Davidson 48
24 at Stetson 17
27 Butler 24
24 at Valparaiso 0
DUKE (9-4)
30 Temple 0
31 at Northwestern 23
49 NC A&T 20
27 at Kansas 35
38 Virginia 17
20 at Georgia Tech, OT 23
35 North Carolina 38
45 at Miami 21
38 at Boston College 31
24 Virginia Tech 7
26 at Pittsburgh 28
34 Wake Forest 31
30 UCF 13
DUQUESNE (4-7)
7 at Florida St. 47
14 at Youngstown St. 31
34 Thomas More 14
14 at Hawaii 24
20 at Stonehill 24
21 Merrimack 28
30 at CCSU 6
48 LIU Brooklyn, 2OT 50
35 Sacred Heart, OT 28
14 at St. Francis (Pa.) 51
33 Wagner 0
E. ILLINOIS (2-9)
27 at N. Illinois 34
20 Chattanooga 38
7 at Illinois St. 35
35 at Murray St. 21
35 Northwestern St. 27
34 Lindenwood (Mo.), OT 37
17 at Tennessee St. 37
17 Tennessee Tech 20
15 at McNeese St. 29
7 SE Missouri 31
31 at UT Martin 34
E. KENTUCKY (7-5)
34 at E. Michigan 42
59 at Bowling Green, 7OT 57
40 Charleston Southern 17
20 at Austin Peay 31
35 S. Utah 28
17 Sam Houston St. 25
56 North Alabama 53
28 at SE Missouri 23
42 Cent. Arkansas 14
17 at Jacksonville St. 42
45 Kennesaw St. 38
41 Gardner-Webb 52
E. MICHIGAN (9-4)
42 E. Kentucky 34
21 at Louisiana-Lafayette 49
30 at Arizona St. 21
31 Buffalo 50
20 Umass 13
45 at W. Michigan 23
10 N. Illinois 39
20 at Ball St. 16
24 Toledo 27
34 at Akron 28
31 at Kent St. 24
38 Cent. Michigan 19
41 at San Jose St. 27
E. WASHINGTON (3-8)
36 Tennessee St. 29
14 at Oregon 70
35 Montana St. 38
17 at Florida 52
21 at Weber St. 45
28 Sacramento St. 52
17 at Cal Poly 10
35 Portland St. 38
16 at Idaho 48
7 at Montana 63
45 N. Colorado 21
ETSU (3-8)
44 Mars Hill 7
17 at The Citadel 20
14 Furman 27
45 at Robert Morris 3
16 Chattanooga 24
44 at VMI 21
33 at Mercer 55
45 Samford 55
41 at Wofford 48
17 W. Carolina 20
7 at Mississippi St. 56
EAST CAROLINA (8-5)
20 NC State 21
39 Old Dominion 21
49 Campbell 10
20 Navy, 2OT 23
48 at South Florida 28
9 at Tulane 24
47 Memphis, 4OT 45
34 UCF 13
27 at BYU 24
25 at Cincinnati 27
3 Houston 42
49 at Temple 46
53 Coastal Carolina 29
ELON (8-4)
31 at Vanderbilt 42
26 at Wofford 0
30 Gardner-Webb 24
35 at William & Mary 31
30 Richmond, 2OT 27
27 Towson 10
10 at Rhode Island 17
22 at New Hampshire 40
27 Delaware 7
27 Albany (NY) 3
38 at Hampton 24
6 at Furman 31
FAU (5-7)
43 Charlotte 13
38 at Ohio 41
42 SE Louisiana 9
14 UCF 40
26 at Purdue 28
28 at North Texas 45
17 Rice 14
21 at UTEP 24
24 UAB 17
52 at FIU 7
21 at Middle Tennessee 49
31 W. Kentucky, OT 32
FIU (4-8)
38 Bryant, OT 37
12 at Texas State 41
0 at W. Kentucky 73
21 at New Mexico St. 7
12 Uconn 33
10 UTSA 30
34 at Charlotte 15
42 Louisiana Tech, 2OT 34
14 at North Texas 52
7 FAU 52
6 at UTEP 40
28 Middle Tennessee 33
FLORIDA (6-7)
29 Utah 26
16 Kentucky 26
31 South Florida 28
33 at Tennessee 38
52 E. Washington 17
24 Missouri 17
35 LSU 45
20 at Georgia 42
41 at Texas A&M 24
38 South Carolina 6
24 at Vanderbilt 31
38 at Florida St. 45
3 at Oregon St. 30
FLORIDA A&M (9-2)
24 at North Carolina 56
3 at Jackson St. 59
23 Albany St. (Ga.) 13
38 Alabama A&M 25
34 MVSU 7
20 at SC State 14
20 at Grambling St. 16
27 Ark.-Pine Bluff 6
30 Southern U. 16
21 at Alabama St. 14
41 at Bethune-Cookman 20
FLORIDA ST. (10-3)
47 Duquesne 7
24 at LSU 23
35 at Louisville 31
44 Boston College 14
21 Wake Forest 31
17 at NC State 19
28 Clemson 34
41 Georgia Tech 16
45 at Miami 3
38 at Syracuse 3
49 Louisiana-Lafayette 17
45 Florida 38
35 Oklahoma 32
FORDHAM (9-3)
48 at Wagner 31
52 at Monmouth (NJ) 49
48 Albany (NY) 45
52 at Ohio 59
59 Georgetown 38
40 at Lehigh 28
45 Stony Brook 14
52 at Holy Cross, OT 53
59 at Bucknell 17
45 Lafayette 10
52 Colgate 38
42 at New Hampshire 52
FRESNO ST. (10-4)
35 Cal Poly 7
32 Oregon St. 35
17 at Southern Cal 45
14 at Uconn 19
20 at Boise St. 40
17 San Jose St. 10
41 at New Mexico 9
32 San Diego St. 28
55 Hawaii 13
37 at UNLV 30
41 at Nevada 14
30 Wyoming 0
28 at Boise St. 16
29 Washington St. 6
FURMAN (10-3)
52 North Greenville 0
12 at Clemson 35
27 at ETSU 14
24 at Charleston Southern 19
27 Samford 34
21 at The Citadel 10
47 W. Carolina 40
41 at VMI 3
24 Chattanooga 20
23 at Mercer 13
63 Wofford 28
31 Elon 6
38 at Incarnate Word 41
GARDNER-WEBB (7-6)
56 Limestone 21
27 at Coastal Carolina 31
24 at Elon 30
14 Mercer 45
7 at Marshall 28
48 at Robert Morris 0
20 at Liberty 21
28 at Charleston Southern 14
48 Bryant 40
42 at Campbell 35
38 NC A&T 17
52 at E. Kentucky 41
14 at William & Mary 54
GEORGETOWN (2-9)
43 at Marist 12
19 Lehigh 21
6 at Monmouth (NJ) 45
6 Columbia 42
38 at Fordham 59
28 Penn 59
24 at Colgate 34
30 at Lafayette 20
24 St. Francis (Pa.) 38
21 Bucknell, OT 24
10 Holy Cross 47
GEORGIA (14-0)
49 Oregon 3
33 Samford 0
48 at South Carolina 7
39 Kent St. 22
26 at Missouri 22
42 Auburn 10
55 Vanderbilt 0
42 Florida 20
27 Tennessee 13
45 at Mississippi St. 19
16 at Kentucky 6
37 Georgia Tech 14
50 LSU 30
42 Ohio St. 41

Jan. 9 TCU, 8 p.m.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (6-7)
59 Morgan St. 7
45 at Nebraska 42
21 at UAB 35
34 Ball St. 23
30 at Coastal Carolina 34
33 at Georgia St. 41
45 James Madison 38
28 at Old Dominion 23
31 South Alabama 38
17 at Louisiana-Lafayette 36
10 Marshall 23
51 Appalachian St., 2OT 48
21 at Buffalo 23
GEORGIA ST. (4-8)
14 at South Carolina 35
28 North Carolina 35
41 Charlotte 42
24 Coastal Carolina 41
31 at Army 14
41 Georgia Southern 33
17 at Appalachian St. 42
31 Old Dominion 17
42 at Southern Miss. 14
28 Louisiana-Monroe 31
40 at James Madison 42
23 at Marshall 28
GEORGIA TECH (5-7)
10 Clemson 41
35 W. Carolina 17
0 Mississippi 42
10 at UCF 27
26 at Pittsburgh 21
23 Duke, OT 20
9 Virginia 16
16 at Florida St. 41
28 at Virginia Tech 27
14 Miami 35
21 at North Carolina 17
14 at Georgia 37
GRAMBLING ST. (3-8)
3 at Arkansas St. 58
47 Northwestern St. 21
24 at Jackson St. 66
19 at Bethune-Cookman 36
14 Prairie View 34
31 at Alabama A&M, 2OT 37
16 Florida A&M 20
35 Alcorn St. 6
36 Ark.-Pine Bluff 10
7 at Texas Southern 41
17 at Southern U. 34
HAMPTON (4-7)
31 Howard 28
42 Tuskegee 10
17 at Norfolk St. 7
3 at Delaware 35
24 Maine 31
38 at Albany (NY), OT 37
10 Richmond 41
10 at Villanova 24
14 William & Mary 20
24 Elon 38
7 at Towson 27
HARVARD (6-4)
28 Merrimack, OT 21
35 at Brown 28
21 Holy Cross 30
35 at Cornell 28
41 at Howard 25
10 Princeton 37
28 at Dartmouth 13
20 Columbia 21
37 at Penn 14
14 Yale 19
HAWAII (3-10)
10 Vanderbilt 63
17 W. Kentucky 49
10 at Michigan 56
24 Duquesne 14
26 at New Mexico St. 45
14 at San Diego St. 16
31 Nevada 16
13 at Colorado St. 17
20 Wyoming 27
13 at Fresno St. 55
34 Utah St. 41
31 UNLV 25
14 at San Jose St. 27
HOLY CROSS (12-1)
31 at Merrimack 17
37 at Buffalo 31
38 Yale 14
35 at Colgate 10
30 at Harvard 21
57 Bucknell 0
24 at Lafayette 21
53 Fordham, OT 52
42 Lehigh 14
36 Bryant 29
47 at Georgetown 10
35 New Hampshire 19
21 at S. Dakota St. 42
HOUSTON (8-5)
37 at UTSA, 3OT 35
30 at Texas Tech, 2OT 33
30 Kansas 48
34 Rice 27
24 Tulane, OT 27
33 at Memphis 32
38 at Navy 20
42 South Florida 27
63 at SMU 77
43 Temple 36
42 at East Carolina 3
30 Tulsa 37
23 Louisiana-Lafayette 16
HOUSTON CHRISTIAN (2-9)
46 at N. Colorado 34
20 Lindenwood (Mo.) 21
0 at Texas State 34
37 at Lamar 34
17 Nicholls 19
10 Northwestern St. 37
3 at Texas A&M Commerce 31
28 UT Martin 52
20 at Incarnate Word 73
10 McNeese St. 21
7 at Tarleton St. 49
HOWARD (5-6)
13 Alabama St. 23
28 at Hampton 31
20 at South Florida 42
31 Morehouse 0
26 at Yale 34
25 Harvard 41
35 Delaware St. 17
49 at Norfolk St. 21
21 at NC Central 50
28 SC State 14
35 at Morgan St. 6
IDAHO (7-5)
17 at Washington St. 24
22 at Indiana 35
42 Drake 14
27 at N. Arizona 10
55 N. Colorado 35
30 at Montana 23
56 Portland St. 21
28 at Sacramento St. 31
48 E. Washington 16
26 UC Davis 44
38 at Idaho St. 7
42 at SE Louisiana 45
IDAHO ST. (1-10)
21 at UNLV 52
7 at San Diego St. 38
16 Cent. Arkansas 31
14 at N. Colorado 35
20 Montana 28
6 at Montana St. 37
40 Cal Poly 31
10 N. Arizona 24
3 at UC Davis 43
7 at Weber St. 45
7 Idaho 38
ILLINOIS (8-4)
38 Wyoming 6
20 at Indiana 23
24 Virginia 3
31 Chattanooga 0
34 at Wisconsin 10
9 Iowa 6
26 Minnesota 14
26 at Nebraska 9
15 Michigan St. 23
24 Purdue 31
17 at Michigan 19
41 at Northwestern 3

Jan. 2 Mississippi St., Noon

ILLINOIS ST. (6-5)
0 at Wisconsin 38
28 Valparaiso 21
35 E. Illinois 7
14 S. Illinois 19
23 at N. Iowa 21
12 South Dakota 10
27 at Indiana St. 21
7 at N. Dakota St. 24
17 Youngstown St. 19
7 at S. Dakota St. 31
20 W. Illinois, OT 13
