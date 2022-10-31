Scaloni: The inexperienced coach who broke Argentina's curse

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The quiet Russian town of Bronnitsy was the scene of one of the most tense moments the Argentina team experienced during the 2018 World Cup when Lionel Messi stood up to the then-coach Jorge Sampaoli and yelled: “We don't get what you're saying. We no longer trust you. We want to have an opinion.”
Lionel Scaloni, who was a member of the team's technical staff at the time, witnessed the confrontation that laid bare the insurmountable differences between Sampaoli and the players before Argentina was eliminated in the round of 16 by France. Details of the confrontation started trickling out over the next few days, and Sampaoli was soon gone.