Sports

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 6A Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Austin Westlake 47, SA Northside Brennan 7

Duncanville 28, Spring Westfield 21

Prosper 24, Lewisville 13

Class 6A Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Denton Guyer 45, Southlake Carroll 21

Class 5A Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Aledo 42, Burleson Centennial 21

College Station 26, Smithson Valley 21

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 20, PSJA North 14

Class 1A Division I=

State Semifinal=

Abbott 88, Mertzon Irion County 60

Class 1A Division II=

State Semifinal=

Benjamin 76, Whitharral 31

TAIAO 6-Man Div I=

Championship=

Fort Worth THESA 70, Westlake Academy 52

TAIAO 6-Man Div III=

Championship=

Fort Bend Chargers 42, Austin NYOS 8

TAPPS 11-Man Div II=

Championship=

Lubbock Trinity 24, Dallas Christian 0

TAPPS 11-Man Div IV=

Championship=

Lubbock Christian 57, Shiner St. Paul 20

___

