Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Class 6A Division II= Region II Bi-District= Spring Dekaney 45, Conroe Oak Ridge 20 Region III Bi-District= Houston Heights 25, Houston Stratford 20 Houston Memorial 42, Houston Westbury 0 Region IV Bi-District= San Antonio Harlan 42, Del Rio 3 Class 5A Division II= Region III Bi-District= Port Neches-Groves 38, Montgomery 17 Class 3A Division I= Region III Bi-District= Woodville 27, East Chambers 20 TAIAO Div I= Round 1= Brownsville Jubilee 26, Austin Royals 20 Victoria Home School 33, Waco Texas Wind 21 TAPPS 11-Man Div I= Area= Dallas Bishop Lynch 41, SA Central Catholic 21 FW Nolan 42, Tomball Concordia 6 TAPPS 11-Man Div II= Area= Fort Bend Christian 69, Austin Hyde Park 0 The Woodlands Christian 28, Brownsville St. Joseph 21 TAPPS 11-Man Div IV= Area= Tomball Rosehill 24, FW Temple Christian 17 TAPPS Six-Man Div III= Area= Lubbock Christ The King 49, Greenville Christian 8 Lubbock Kingdom Prep 54, Eagle Christian 8 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/