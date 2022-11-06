Skip to main content
Sports

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Black Hills 21, Mark Morris 20

Cascade Christian 35, Klahowya 6

Emerald Ridge 41, Bothell 14

Federal Way 37, Curtis 17

Franklin 30, Hazen 19

Garfield-Palouse 26, Yakama Tribal 22

Kelso 45, Gig Harbor 34

Kennedy 50, Kamiak 8

Kennewick 9, Auburn Mountainview 7

Mead 28, Timberline 7

Mossyrock 56, Darrington 6

Muckleshoot Tribal School 48, Crescent 22

Naselle 68, Tulalip Heritage 0

North Creek 31, Camas 14

Quilcene 58, Lake Quinault 14

Rainier Beach 38, Mountain View 7

Republic 48, Selkirk 46

Rogers (Spokane) 28, Ellensburg 7

Spanaway Lake 7, Garfield 0

Sunnyside 25, Hanford 15

Tumwater 35, Ridgefield 14

Washougal 38, Shelton 34

Wellpinit 62, Entiat 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

More for you
Written By
The Associated Press