Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Black Hills 21, Mark Morris 20 Cascade Christian 35, Klahowya 6 Emerald Ridge 41, Bothell 14 Federal Way 37, Curtis 17 Franklin 30, Hazen 19 Garfield-Palouse 26, Yakama Tribal 22 Kelso 45, Gig Harbor 34 Kennedy 50, Kamiak 8 Kennewick 9, Auburn Mountainview 7 Mead 28, Timberline 7 Mossyrock 56, Darrington 6 Muckleshoot Tribal School 48, Crescent 22 Naselle 68, Tulalip Heritage 0 North Creek 31, Camas 14 Quilcene 58, Lake Quinault 14 Rainier Beach 38, Mountain View 7 Republic 48, Selkirk 46 Rogers (Spokane) 28, Ellensburg 7 Spanaway Lake 7, Garfield 0 Sunnyside 25, Hanford 15 Tumwater 35, Ridgefield 14 Washougal 38, Shelton 34 Wellpinit 62, Entiat 20 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/