Skip to main content
Sports

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Freeman 75, Deer Park 62

Kamiakin 57, Walla Walla 47

Kennewick 73, Hanford 53

Newport 61, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 59

Southridge 69, Pasco 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chiawana 50, Kennewick 44

Freeman 51, Deer Park 45

Hermiston, Ore. 65, Southridge 28

Pasco 62, Kamiakin 51

Richland 68, Hanford 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

More for you