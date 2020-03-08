Recommended Video:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A State=

Fourth Place=

Cashmere 43, River View 40

Third Place=

Seattle Academy 67, La Salle 53

1B State=

Fourth Place=

Oakesdale 46, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 41

Third Place=

Naselle 70, Lummi 41

2A State=

Championship=

North Kitsap 56, Clarkston 53

Fourth Place=

Black Hills 63, Toppenish 58

Third Place=

Lynden 72, Lindbergh 58

3A State=

Third Place=

Eastside Catholic 73, Rainier Beach 72

4A State=

Championship=

Mount Si 58, Central Valley 47

Fourth Place=

Olympia 59, Sumner 48

Third Place=

Union 63, Glacier Peak 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1B State=

Fourth Place=

Wellpinit 56, Curlew 30

Third Place=

Pomeroy 48, Mount Vernon Christian 26

2B State=

Third Place=

Wahkiakum 48, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 46, OT

3A State=

Fourth Place=

Mt. Spokane 61, Bethel 45

Third Place=

Arlington 61, Eastside Catholic 57

4A State=

Fourth Place=

Issaquah 67, Todd Beamer 56

Third Place=

Glacier Peak 47, Union 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/