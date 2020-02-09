Recommended Video:

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Gonzaga Prep 57, Mead 47

Inchelium 64, Wellpinit 60

Mt. Spokane 55, Ferris 23

Oakesdale 37, Garfield-Palouse 15

Seattle Academy 52, Northwest School 37

Trout Lake 41, Sunnyside Christian 40

Waterville-Mansfield 65, Lake Roosevelt 48

Wilbur-Creston 53, Entiat 45

Yelm 50, Capital 37

1A District 1=

Play In=

Meridian 65, Sultan 34

1B District 1=

Fifth Place=

Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 35, Lopez 31

Semifinal=

Mount Vernon Christian 51, Lummi 48

Tulalip Heritage 40, Grace Academy 34

1B SeaTac=

Quarterfinal=

Muckleshoot Tribal School 49, Evergreen Lutheran 35

Quilcene 37, Rainier Christian 21

2A SPSL=

Championship=

White River 58, Renton 42

2B District 7=

Play In=

Upper Columbia Academy 51, Tekoa/Rosalia 39

4A KingCo=

Championship=

Woodinville 57, Inglemoor 43

Fifth Place=

Mount Si 71, Newport-Bellevue 51

Third Place=

Eastlake 53, Issaquah 50

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bickleton 54, Klickwood 35

Burlington-Edison 58, Lynden 49

Garfield-Palouse 36, Oakesdale 32

Mead 70, Gonzaga Prep 60

Mt. Spokane 69, Ferris 56

Seattle Academy 70, Northwest School 36

1B District 1=

Semifinal=

Mount Vernon Christian 70, Grace Academy 63

Tulalip Heritage 75, Lopez 51

1B SeaTac=

Play In=

Evergreen Lutheran 63, Puget Sound Adventist 52

Muckleshoot Tribal School 59, Pope John Paul II 33

Rainier Christian 60, Concordia Christian 36

2B Northeast=

Play In=

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 61, Upper Columbia Academy 54