Saturday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Gonzaga Prep 57, Mead 47
Inchelium 64, Wellpinit 60
Mt. Spokane 55, Ferris 23
Oakesdale 37, Garfield-Palouse 15
Seattle Academy 52, Northwest School 37
Trout Lake 41, Sunnyside Christian 40
Waterville-Mansfield 65, Lake Roosevelt 48
Wilbur-Creston 53, Entiat 45
Yelm 50, Capital 37
1A District 1=
Play In=
Meridian 65, Sultan 34
1B District 1=
Fifth Place=
Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 35, Lopez 31
Semifinal=
Mount Vernon Christian 51, Lummi 48
Tulalip Heritage 40, Grace Academy 34
1B SeaTac=
Quarterfinal=
Muckleshoot Tribal School 49, Evergreen Lutheran 35
Quilcene 37, Rainier Christian 21
2A SPSL=
Championship=
White River 58, Renton 42
2B District 7=
Play In=
Upper Columbia Academy 51, Tekoa/Rosalia 39
4A KingCo=
Championship=
Woodinville 57, Inglemoor 43
Fifth Place=
Mount Si 71, Newport-Bellevue 51
Third Place=
Eastlake 53, Issaquah 50
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bickleton 54, Klickwood 35
Burlington-Edison 58, Lynden 49
Capital 63, Yelm 36
Entiat 62, Wilbur-Creston 50
Garfield-Palouse 36, Oakesdale 32
Inchelium 64, Wellpinit 60
Mead 70, Gonzaga Prep 60
Mt. Spokane 69, Ferris 56
Olympic 59, Sequim 47
Seattle Academy 70, Northwest School 36
Shorecrest 62, Everett 50
Sunnyside Christian 69, Trout Lake 34
1A District 1=
Play In=
Mount Baker 69, Coupeville 48
1B District 1=
Semifinal=
Mount Vernon Christian 70, Grace Academy 63
Tulalip Heritage 75, Lopez 51
1B SeaTac=
Play In=
Evergreen Lutheran 63, Puget Sound Adventist 52
Muckleshoot Tribal School 59, Pope John Paul II 33
Rainier Christian 60, Concordia Christian 36
2B Northeast=
Play In=
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 61, Upper Columbia Academy 54