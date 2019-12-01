PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 1A=

State Semifinal=

Lynden Christian 14, Deer Park 7

Royal 42, Connell 0

Class 1B=

State Semifinal=

Naselle 70, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 44

Class 2A=

State Semifinal=

Steilacoom 42, Lynden 0

Class 2B=

State Semifinal=

Kalama 44, Napavine 42

Class 3A=

State Semifinal=

Eastside Catholic 34, Lincoln 21

Class 4A=

State Semifinal=

Bothell 31, Woodinville 21

Camas 35, Mount Si 14