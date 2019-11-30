https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Saturday-s-College-Football-14872718.php
Saturday's College Football
EAST
Albany (NY) 42, CCSU 14
Syracuse 39, Wake Forest 30, OT
SOUTH
Clemson 38, South Carolina 3
Coastal Carolina 24, Texas St. 21
Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7
Kentucky 45, Louisville 13
Marshall 30, FIU 27, OT
Tulsa 49, East Carolina 24
MIDWEST
Illinois St. 24, SE Missouri 6
Indiana 44, Purdue 41, 2OT
Northwestern 29, Illinois 10
Ohio St. 56, Michigan 27
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Air Force 20, Wyoming 6
View Comments