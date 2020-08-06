Sarri confident about Juve future independent of Lyon result

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Maurizio Sarri believes his future is safe at Juventus regardless of whether the team overturns a 1-0 deficit to Lyon in the Champions League on Friday.

While Sarri led Juventus to a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title, the Bianconeri have yet to really adapt his quick passing schemes and lost four of 12 matches during the restart.

What’s more is that amid so much dominance domestically, the true test for any Juventus coach comes in the Champions League -- the competition that the Bianconeri have not won since 1996.

“I don’t think it will be my last match,” Sarri said Thursday when asked if he thought he would be fired if the team is eliminated. “I think I’m dealing with top-level managers -- they’re not amateurs. They’ve already made their evaluations, independently of the result tomorrow.

“This question implies that the managers are fans and that they merely follow the emotional wave."

Sarri has two more seasons on his contract and has said he intends to honor the deal fully.

Juventus' head coach Maurizio Sarri smokes during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Roma, at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Aug.1, 2020. Photo: Luca Bruno, AP

The game at Allianz Stadium will be held without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was postponed from March.

The winner will advance to the single-elimination quarterfinals in Lisbon.

Key Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is recuperating from a thigh injury.

“His status is up to the medical staff, although yesterday he did some work on the pitch," Sarri said. "We’ll try to get him back right up until tomorrow morning. Then we’ll see what his availability his and what the doctors say.”

