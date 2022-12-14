Santa Clara 78, Portland St. 75

Eyman 3-5 2-4 8, Parker 3-11 3-4 9, Starks 1-8 0-0 3, Saterfield 4-9 0-0 10, Woods 9-19 2-2 25, Johnson 4-9 0-0 8, Kirby 2-5 0-0 5, Harvey 1-1 0-0 3, Curtiss 1-2 0-0 2, Munson 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 29-70 7-11 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason