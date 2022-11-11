Santa Clara 78, Georgia Southern 62

Savrasov 3-9 0-0 7, McFatten 0-1 0-0 0, Finch 5-9 3-4 15, Strickland 1-6 0-0 2, Archie 7-11 3-4 19, Bryant 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 4-7 0-1 8, Brown 3-7 0-0 7, Moore 0-8 0-0 0, Augillard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 6-9 62.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason