Santa Clara 66, New Mexico St. 65

Beck 1-3 0-0 3, Bradley 4-7 0-2 8, Gordon 4-15 0-0 11, Pinson 5-17 2-2 14, Washington 7-16 2-4 20, Feit 3-4 0-0 9, Odunewu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 4-8 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason