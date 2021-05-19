Sanó homers three times, Twins rally to beat White Sox 5-4 BRIAN HALL, Associated Press May 18, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 1:59 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó homered three times, Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending RBI single and the Minnesota Twins beat Yermín Mercedes and the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Mercedes was the center of attention once again, one day after he hit a controversial homer in the ninth inning of Chicago’s 16-4 victory. Twins reliever Tyler Duffey was ejected for throwing behind Mercedes in the seventh, and that seemed to spark the slumping Twins.