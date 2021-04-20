San Jose Sharks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, APRIL 20, 2021 San Jose Sharks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Evander Kane 45 17 19 36 -2 40 3 2 2 149 .114 F 48 Tomas Hertl 39 13 15 28 -1 23 4 1 2 79 .165 D 88 Brent Burns 45 6 20 26 -8 24 2 0 1 105 .057 F 39 Logan Couture 45 14 12 26 -4 23 2 0 2 99 .141 F 62 Kevin Labanc 45 10 15 25 -9 24 0 0 1 111 .090 F 28 Timo Meier 43 8 17 25 -5 16 2 0 0 131 .061 F 16 Ryan Donato 45 6 14 20 -10 10 2 0 1 97 .062 D 65 Erik Karlsson 41 5 12 17 -7 10 2 0 0 85 .059 F 92 Rudolfs Balcers 30 6 8 14 0 10 0 0 2 57 .105 D 38 Mario Ferraro 45 1 13 14 -6 16 0 0 0 53 .019 F 43 John Leonard 37 3 9 12 -7 2 1 0 0 52 .058 F 7 Dylan Gambrell 41 5 6 11 -11 11 0 1 1 41 .122 D 71 Nikolai Knyzhov 45 2 6 8 -6 39 0 0 1 36 .056 F 12 Patrick Marleau 45 4 4 8 -4 10 2 0 0 43 .093 F 83 Matt Nieto 28 5 2 7 -5 4 0 0 0 45 .111 D 51 Radim Simek 39 2 4 6 -8 15 0 0 0 26 .077 D 44 Marc-Edouard Vlasic 40 1 5 6 -4 6 0 0 0 32 .031 F 20 Marcus Sorensen 29 1 4 5 -5 16 0 0 0 26 .038 F 73 Noah Gregor 19 4 0 4 -11 4 0 0 0 32 .125 F 55 Alexander Chmelevski 2 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 37 Fredrik Handemark 8 1 0 1 -3 2 0 0 0 5 .200 D 47 Christian Jaros 4 0 1 1 -5 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 46 Joel Kellman 6 1 0 1 -1 6 0 0 0 11 .091 D 53 Nicolas Meloche 6 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 86 Joachim Blichfeld 2 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 1 .000 D 3 Fredrik Claesson 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 29 Kurtis Gabriel 11 0 0 0 1 55 0 0 0 4 .000 D 21 Jake Middleton 1 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 11 Stefan Noesen 5 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 40 Antti Suomela 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 70 Alexander True 2 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 2 .000 F 63 Jeffrey Viel 9 0 0 0 -5 19 0 0 0 10 .000 TEAM TOTALS 45 115 188 303 -127 435 20 4 13 1353 .085 OPPONENT TOTALS 45 149 261 410 117 368 30 4 24 1417 .105 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Martin Jones 31 1728 3.19 15 12 3 1 92 906 0.898 0 0 0 40 Devan Dubnyk 17 887 3.18 3 9 2 1 47 462 0.898 0 0 2 32 Josef Korenar 3 98 2.45 0 1 0 0 4 38 0.895 0 0 0 1 Alexei Melnichuk 1 9 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 45 2746 3.18 18 22 5 2 143 1411 .895 115 188 435 OPPONENT TOTALS 45 2746 2.44 27 12 6 5 110 1348 .915 149 261 368 More for youSportsConnecticut's top baseball performances for Week 1/ Games...By Scott EricsonSportsThe Hartford Yard Goats will open at 100 percent...By Maggie Vanoni