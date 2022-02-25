San Jose Earthquakes host the New York Red Bulls in season opener

New York Red Bulls vs. San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +158, New York +169, Draw +235; over/under is 2.5 goals

The San Jose Earthquakes play the New York Red Bulls at home in the season opener.

The Earthquakes compiled a 10-13-11 record overall during the 2021 season while finishing 5-7-5 in home matches. The Earthquakes averaged 1.4 goals on 4.4 shots on goal per game last season.

The Red Bulls went 13-12-9 overall and 5-10-3 on the road in the 2021 season. The Red Bulls scored 39 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Tommy Thompson (injured), Shea Salinas (injured).

Red Bulls: Aaron Long (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.