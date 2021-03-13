Skip to main content
San Jose 6, Anaheim 0

San Jose 1 1 4 6
Anaheim 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, San Jose, Hertl 7 (Burns, Meier), 7:57 (pp).

Second Period_2, San Jose, Kane 10 (Labanc, Burns), 0:37.

Third Period_3, San Jose, Karlsson 2 (Labanc, Couture), 5:58 (pp). 4, San Jose, Meier 5 (Hertl, Nieto), 8:03. 5, San Jose, Labanc 6 (Ferraro, Kane), 9:16. 6, San Jose, Handemark 1, 15:03.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 5-11-11_27. Anaheim 11-17-7_35.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 2 of 2; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_San Jose, Dubnyk 2-5-2 (34 shots-34 saves). Anaheim, Miller 2-2-1 (3-2), Anaheim, Gibson 6-11-5 (24-19).

A_0 (17,174). T_2:25.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Trent Knorr.

