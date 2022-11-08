San Francisco 90, Texas Southern 77

Barnes 5-7 4-5 14, Nicholas 2-5 3-8 7, Walker 7-12 3-7 19, Gilliam 1-10 0-0 2, Henry 6-17 7-8 21, Marin 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 3-7 0-0 8, Mortle 2-5 1-2 5, O'Neal 0-1 1-2 1, Granger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 19-32 77.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason