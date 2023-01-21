San Francisco 82, BYU 74

George 5-9 1-2 12, Traore 4-7 2-2 10, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, Robinson 4-8 0-0 11, R.Williams 10-13 7-8 28, Waterman 0-5 1-2 1, Saunders 3-6 2-2 8, Ally Atiki 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 13-16 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason