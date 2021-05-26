San Francisco 8, Arizona 0

|San Francisco
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|36
|0
|9
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Posey c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Reddick ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|P.Smith 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Casali ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|2
|3
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|An.Young 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gausman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Martin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leyba ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Locastro ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Selman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|303
|000
|101
|—
|8
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0