San Francisco 75, UNLV 73

Hawthorne 2-8 3-5 7, Meeks 8-10 0-2 17, Roberts 7-15 0-0 17, Shabazz 5-14 4-5 17, Williams 1-8 0-0 3, Kunen 1-2 0-0 3, Bieker 0-1 0-0 0, Gigiberia 4-5 3-3 11, Rishwain 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 10-15 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason