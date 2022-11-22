Skip to main content
San Francisco 67, Wichita St. 63

Kunen 5-6 0-2 15, Gigiberia 1-4 1-1 3, Rishwain 4-9 2-3 13, Roberts 5-12 1-1 13, Shabazz 1-8 5-5 7, Meeks 3-10 2-2 8, Hawthorne 3-4 0-0 8, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 11-14 67.

WICHITA ST. (3-2)

Pohto 3-4 0-0 6, Rojas 1-7 2-2 4, Pierre 1-7 0-0 3, Porter 5-20 4-8 16, Walton 8-11 3-3 21, Bell 1-5 1-1 3, Okafor 4-9 0-0 10, Poor Bear-Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 10-14 63.

Halftime_San Francisco 27-23. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 12-34 (Kunen 5-5, Rishwain 3-6, Hawthorne 2-3, Roberts 2-8, Gigiberia 0-1, Williams 0-1, Meeks 0-4, Shabazz 0-6), Wichita St. 7-21 (Walton 2-3, Okafor 2-4, Porter 2-7, Pierre 1-3, Bell 0-1, Rojas 0-3). Rebounds_San Francisco 36 (Kunen 7), Wichita St. 41 (Walton 10). Assists_San Francisco 16 (Roberts 7), Wichita St. 8 (Porter 6). Total Fouls_San Francisco 13, Wichita St. 15. A_512 (18,972).

