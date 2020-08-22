https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/San-Francisco-6-Arizona-2-15506792.php
San Francisco 6, Arizona 2
Recommended Video:
|Arizona
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Slater dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1-Ruf pr-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Walker dh
|4
|1
|4
|0
|a-Sandoval ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Solano 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 1b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|c-Locastro ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pence lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jay cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|b-Dickerson ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|d-Cron ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bart c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arizona
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|San Francisco
|002
|020
|20x
|—
|6
DP_Arizona 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 9. 2B_Walker 2 (12), D.Peralta (5), Bart (2), Ruf (2), Yastrzemski (10). HR_Longoria (3), Flores (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Ray, L, 1-3
|5
|7
|4
|4
|5
|8
|Ginkel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guerra
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Rondón
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|Webb, W, 2-2
|7
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Watson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Ray, Webb.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:58.
View Comments