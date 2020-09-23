San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Colorado San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 32 5 10 5 Tapia lf 5 1 2 0 Slater dh 2 2 2 1 Pillar cf 3 1 2 1 Flores 1b 3 0 0 0 Story ss 4 0 1 0 Belt ph-1b 2 0 1 2 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 1 Solano 2b 4 0 1 0 Fuentes 1b 4 0 0 0 Ruf lf-rf 3 0 1 0 Kemp dh 2 0 2 0 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 Dubón cf 4 0 1 0 Hampson 2b 4 0 1 0 Robertson ss-lf 1 1 1 0 Wolters c 2 0 0 0 Dickerson ph-lf 1 1 1 1 E.Díaz ph-c 2 0 0 0 Bart c 4 1 2 1 Basabe rf 1 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0

Colorado 000 001 100 — 2 San Francisco 100 010 30x — 5

E_Freeland (1). DP_Colorado 2, San Francisco 0. LOB_Colorado 8, San Francisco 9. 2B_Pillar (3), Bart 2 (5), Belt (10). HR_Slater (5), Dickerson (10). SB_Pillar 2 (4), Kemp (1), Slater (8), Blackmon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Freeland 6 5 2 2 3 1 J.Díaz L,1-2 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 Ramos 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Hoffman 1 1 0 0 2 2

San Francisco Smyly 5 1-3 4 1 1 2 5 Cahill H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 García H,6 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Rogers W,3-3 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Watson H,9 1 1 0 0 0 1 Coonrod S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:26.