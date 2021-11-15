Skip to main content
San Francisco 31, L.A. Rams 10

L.A. Rams 0 7 0 3 10
San Francisco 14 7 3 7 31
First Quarter

SF_Kittle 8 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 1:54.

SF_Ward 27 interception return (Gould kick), :49.

Second Quarter

LAR_Higbee 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 13:13.

SF_Samuel 8 run (Gould kick), 5:24.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 50, 4:38.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Samuel 40 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:07.

LAR_FG Gay 37, 3:48.

___

LAR SF
First downs 16 20
Total Net Yards 278 335
Rushes-yards 10-52 44-156
Passing 226 179
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 4-76 1-19
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-27
Comp-Att-Int 27-43-2 15-19-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-19 1-3
Punts 3-41.333 3-42.333
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-35 9-53
Time of Possession 20:45 39:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 5-31, Michel 4-20, Stafford 1-1. San Francisco, Mitchell 27-91, Samuel 5-36, J.Wilson 10-28, Garoppolo 2-1.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 26-42-2-243, Hekker 1-1-0-2. San Francisco, Garoppolo 15-19-0-182.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 11-122, Henderson 4-10, Jefferson 3-54, Higbee 3-20, Beckham 2-18, Michel 2-11, Skowronek 1-8, Blanton 1-2. San Francisco, Samuel 5-97, Kittle 5-50, Aiyuk 3-26, Juszczyk 1-6, Jennings 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.