San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

|Los Angeles
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|1
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Slater cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|c-Duggar ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ruf 1b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Flores 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Wade Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vosler 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Raley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Solano 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urías p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|a-Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|b-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|01x
|—
|2