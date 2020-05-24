https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/San-Francisco-13-San-Diego-2-15292442.php
San Francisco 13, San Diego 2
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|13
|14
|12
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|Solano ss
|6
|2
|2
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Austin lf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Myers 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|b-Dickerson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Posey c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Garcia 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Slater rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Allen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Samardzija p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Maton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|c-Vogt ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|a-Naylor ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|d-Hedges ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|241
|240
|—
|13
|San Diego
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
E_Longoria 2 (15), Kinsler (5). LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 7. 2B_Longoria (19), Samardzija (2), Austin (2), Posey (24), Solano (13), Naylor (15), Garcia (13). 3B_Slater (3), Tatis Jr. (6). HR_Longoria (20), Slater (5), Pillar (21). SB_Tatis Jr. (16), Margot (20). SF_Machado (3). S_Samardzija (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Samardzija, W, 11-12
|8
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Allen, L, 2-3
|4
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Maton
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Wingenter
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stock
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
Allen pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Stock (Longoria). WP_Stock.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:12. A_25,274 (42,445).
