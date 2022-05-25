San Francisco 13, N.Y. Mets 12

DP_New York 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_New York 8, San Francisco 11. 2B_McNeil (13), Escobar (11), Yastrzemski (9), González (5). 3B_Lindor (1), Do.Smith (1). HR_Lindor (7), Pederson 3 (10), La Stella (2). SB_Marte (6). SF_Lindor (4), Alonso (3), Nimmo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Bassitt 4 1-3 8 8 8 3 4 Nogosek 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 4 Dr.Smith BS,0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 Rodríguez 0 3 0 0 0 0 Ottavino 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Díaz L,1-1 BS,10-13 2-3 4 2 2 1 0

San Francisco Webb 5 5 2 2 1 6 García 1 1 0 0 0 0 Leone 1 2 2 2 0 1 Rogers 1-3 7 7 7 0 0 Doval 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Brebbia W,2-0 1 1 1 1 0 0

Rodríguez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Webb (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, James Hoye; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:50. A_27,683 (41,915).