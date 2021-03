SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mason Randall was 32 of 41 for 302 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, and San Diego tied an FCS record with its 39th consecutive conference win, 27-13 over Butler on Saturday.

San Diego tied Duquesne, which won 39 straight Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference games between 1999 and 2006. The Toreros play at Presbyterian next Saturday.