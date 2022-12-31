San Diego St. 76, UNLV 67

K.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Mensah 0-5 3-4 3, Bradley 6-14 6-8 23, Butler 4-5 0-0 9, Trammell 4-8 9-11 21, Arop 6-7 0-0 12, Seiko 1-2 1-4 4, Parrish 2-5 0-0 4, LeDee 0-3 0-0 0, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 19-27 76.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason