San Diego-San Francisco Runs

Padres second. Wil Myers strikes out swinging. Austin Nola singles. Jake Cronenworth called out on strikes. Tommy Pham doubles to deep center field. Austin Nola scores. Jurickson Profar pops out to Brandon Belt.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 1, Giants 0.

Giants second. Wilmer Flores singles to left field. Evan Longoria grounds out to second base. Wilmer Flores out at second. Brandon Crawford homers to center field. Mauricio Dubon walks. Joey Bart strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 1, Giants 1.

Giants fourth. Wilmer Flores homers to center field. Evan Longoria doubles to deep left field. Brandon Crawford grounds out to first base to Eric Hosmer. Evan Longoria to third. Mauricio Dubon grounds out to shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. to Eric Hosmer. Joey Bart singles to right field. Evan Longoria scores. Mike Yastrzemski homers to right field. Joey Bart scores. Alex Dickerson called out on strikes.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 5, Padres 1.

Padres seventh. Jurickson Profar doubles to left field. Trent Grisham walks. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to deep left center field. Trent Grisham to third. Jurickson Profar scores. Manny Machado reaches on error. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Trent Grisham scores. Throwing error by Tony Watson. Eric Hosmer out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Mauricio Dubon. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Wil Myers flies out to right field to Steven Duggar. Austin Nola flies out to right center field to Mauricio Dubon.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Giants 5, Padres 4.