San Diego-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers second. Max Muncy walks. Chris Taylor reaches on error. Max Muncy to second. Fielding error by Fernando Tatis Jr.. Matt Beaty hit by pitch. Chris Taylor to second. Max Muncy to third. Luke Raley strikes out swinging. Austin Barnes singles to shallow right field. Matt Beaty to second. Chris Taylor to third. Max Muncy scores. Dustin May called out on strikes. Mookie Betts reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Austin Barnes out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 4 left on. Dodgers 1, Padres 0.

Dodgers third. Corey Seager triples to deep right field. Justin Turner singles to deep left field. Corey Seager scores. Max Muncy walks. Justin Turner to second. Chris Taylor called out on strikes. Matt Beaty hit by pitch. Max Muncy to second. Justin Turner to third. Luke Raley strikes out swinging. Austin Barnes grounds out to shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. to Eric Hosmer.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 2, Padres 0.

Padres fourth. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to center field. Trent Grisham called out on strikes. Manny Machado called out on strikes. Eric Hosmer called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Padres 1.

Dodgers sixth. Sheldon Neuse pinch-hitting for Dustin May. Sheldon Neuse homers to center field. Mookie Betts singles to shortstop. Corey Seager singles to shallow center field. Mookie Betts to third. Justin Turner out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Trent Grisham. Mookie Betts scores. Max Muncy walks. Corey Seager to second. Chris Taylor homers to center field. Max Muncy scores. Corey Seager scores. AJ Pollock pinch-hitting for Matt Beaty. AJ Pollock singles to right field. Luke Raley lines out to center field to Trent Grisham. Austin Barnes grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Eric Hosmer.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 7, Padres 1.

Padres seventh. Eric Hosmer singles to left field. Jake Cronenworth singles to left center field. Eric Hosmer to second. Jorge Mateo strikes out on a foul tip. Jurickson Profar reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jake Cronenworth to second. Eric Hosmer to third. Fielding error by Sheldon Neuse. Victor Caratini singles to left field. Jurickson Profar to second. Jake Cronenworth scores. Eric Hosmer scores. Wil Myers pinch-hitting for Nick Ramirez. Wil Myers grounds out to third base. Victor Caratini out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 7, Padres 3.

Padres eighth. Fernando Tatis Jr. walks. Trent Grisham flies out to center field to Mookie Betts. Manny Machado singles to center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Eric Hosmer singles to right field. Manny Machado to second. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Jake Cronenworth walks. Eric Hosmer to second. Manny Machado to third. Jorge Mateo reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jake Cronenworth out at second. Eric Hosmer to third. Manny Machado scores. Jurickson Profar strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 7, Padres 5.

Padres ninth. Victor Caratini singles to shallow left field. Luis Campusano pinch-hitting for Drew Pomeranz. Luis Campusano flies out to center field to DJ Peters. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to left field. Victor Caratini to second. Trent Grisham singles to left field. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Victor Caratini scores. Manny Machado singles to shallow center field. Trent Grisham to third. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Eric Hosmer walks. Jake Cronenworth flies out to shallow left field to Chris Taylor. Jorge Mateo strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Padres 7, Dodgers 7.

Padres eleventh. Trent Grisham walks. Manny Machado pops out to third base to Justin Turner. Eric Hosmer out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to DJ Peters. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Jake Cronenworth called out on strikes.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 8, Dodgers 7.