San Diego-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels third. Jared Walsh doubles to deep right field. Jo Adell walks. Anthony Bemboom pops out to shallow infield to Mike Clevinger. Andrelton Simmons singles to left field. Jo Adell out at third. Jared Walsh scores. Mike Trout flies out to deep center field to Jorge Mateo.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 1, Padres 0.

Angels fourth. Anthony Rendon triples to deep right field. Justin Upton singles to center field. Anthony Rendon scores. Shohei Ohtani flies out to deep left field to Jurickson Profar. Franklin Barreto grounds out to shallow infield to Austin Nola. Jared Walsh grounds out to shallow right field, Jake Cronenworth to Eric Hosmer.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, Padres 0.