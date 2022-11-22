San Diego 98, San Diego Christian 69

Chew 4-13 3-4 11, Siamu 2-5 0-3 4, Baasch 1-3 0-0 3, O'Campo 4-9 1-1 10, Felix 4-9 1-1 11, Stewart 6-9 2-3 17, Dashiell 1-2 0-0 2, Kniss 1-1 1-2 3, Signorelli 1-7 0-0 3, Sandoval 1-4 0-0 3, Arevalo 1-1 0-0 2, Bellamy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 8-14 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason