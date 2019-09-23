San Diego 6, Arizona 4

Arizona San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 4 8 4 Totals 37 6 10 6 Almonte cf 4 0 1 1 Margot cf 4 0 1 0 Rojas lf 4 0 1 0 Martini lf 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 5 0 1 0 e-Machado ph 1 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 1 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 Jones rf 5 1 2 2 Myers 1b-lf 5 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 Renfroe rf 3 2 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 1 1 1 France 2b-3b 3 2 2 2 Ray p 2 0 0 0 Urías ss 5 0 1 0 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 b-Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 f-Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 López p 0 0 0 0 d-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 Garcia 2b 1 1 1 0 Mejias-Brean 3b-1b 4 1 3 3 Richards p 0 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 a-Torrens ph 1 0 0 0 Erlin p 1 0 0 0 Yardley p 0 0 0 0 c-Mejía ph-c 2 0 2 1

Arizona 040 000 000 0 — 4 San Diego 000 202 000 2 — 6

LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 11. 2B_Almonte (3), Ahmed (31), Mejias-Brean (2), Mejía (9), France (7), Garcia (13). 3B_Ahmed (6). HR_Jones (16), France (7), Mejias-Brean (2). S_Ray (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Ray 5 1-3 3 4 4 4 10 Andriese, BS, 1-4 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 Crichton 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 López, L, 2-7 1 3 2 2 0 0

San Diego Richards 1 2-3 4 4 4 2 2 Guerra 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Erlin 2 0 0 0 1 2 Yardley 1 1 0 0 1 1 Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 1 Bednar 1 1 0 0 0 1 Yates 1 1 0 0 0 1 Strahm, W, 6-10 1 0 0 0 0 1

López pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Ray (France), Andriese (France).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:42. A_31,293 (42,445).