San Diego 3, Philadelphia 0
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myers rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Herrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canó dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Stott ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Camargo ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|000
|010
|200
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0