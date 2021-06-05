San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 0

E_Pham (1). DP_New York 1, San Diego 0. LOB_New York 5, San Diego 7. 2B_Cronenworth (13), Myers (7). HR_Machado (7). S_Snell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Lucchesi L,1-4 4 2-3 4 1 1 0 3 Barnes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Dr.Smith 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Familia 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 May 1 0 0 0 0 1

San Diego Snell W,2-2 7 1 0 0 1 10 Johnson H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1 Melancon S,19-21 1 2 0 0 0 3

HBP_Dr.Smith (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:07. A_16,268 (40,209).