San Antonio 126, Utah 122

Markkanen 8-18 13-13 32, Vanderbilt 3-6 1-2 7, Kessler 2-4 3-6 7, Clarkson 8-19 7-8 25, Conley 6-12 0-0 17, Fontecchio 0-2 0-0 0, Gay 0-3 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 3-5 2-2 8, Beasley 4-16 3-4 13, Sexton 5-12 2-2 13. Totals 39-97 31-37 122.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason