San Antonio 114, Philadelphia 105

Johnson 7-17 4-5 21, Sochan 0-3 1-2 1, Poeltl 6-9 1-2 13, Jones 6-12 5-5 17, Vassell 9-14 0-0 22, Bates-Diop 1-1 0-0 3, McDermott 5-9 0-0 14, Roby 1-2 0-0 2, Collins 1-1 0-0 3, Dieng 1-4 0-0 2, Primo 2-8 0-0 5, Richardson 4-9 1-1 11. Totals 43-89 12-15 114.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason