San Antonio 106, Brooklyn 98

Harris 0-3 0-0 0, O'Neale 2-8 0-0 5, Claxton 7-11 1-1 15, Curry 6-16 3-3 16, Simmons 4-10 2-2 10, Morris 1-5 2-2 4, Warren 7-13 5-6 19, Watanabe 0-2 0-0 0, Sharpe 0-0 1-2 1, Mills 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 4-6 4-4 13, Thomas 6-12 3-4 15. Totals 37-88 21-24 98.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason