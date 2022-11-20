Samford 78, Texas Southern 63

Barnes 10-18 7-10 30, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 6-11 0-0 15, Henry 2-5 0-0 5, Mortle 1-5 1-2 3, Nicholas 3-5 0-1 6, Granger 0-2 1-2 1, Marin 1-2 0-0 3, O'Neal 0-2 0-0 0, Farooq 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 9-15 63.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason