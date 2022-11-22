Sam Houston St. 88, N. Illinois 54

Durosinmi 0-0 1-3 1, Coit 4-10 0-0 10, Crump 1-1 2-4 4, Nutter 5-15 1-2 11, Williams 4-12 0-0 9, Russell 4-5 2-2 10, Amos 0-2 0-0 0, Thornton 1-3 0-0 2, Ibarguen 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Youngblood 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 21-53 8-13 54.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason