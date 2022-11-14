Sam Houston St. 84, LeTourneau 48

Argue 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 2-7 2-4 6, Jackson 3-13 0-0 8, Blaine 0-5 0-0 0, Richardson 0-5 2-4 2, Johnson 0-6 0-0 0, Vanlandingham 4-8 0-0 12, Young 3-6 0-0 7, Ortiz 1-7 1-1 3, Ceasar 2-4 2-2 6, Schafer 0-3 4-4 4, Culver 0-0 0-0 0, Cherry 0-0 0-0 0, Elrod 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-65 11-15 48.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason