Sam Houston St. 69, Texas St. 62

Ezeagu 0-3 1-2 1, Huefner 4-8 0-0 9, Grant 4-10 0-2 9, May 5-8 3-5 13, Powers 6-11 1-4 18, Scroggins 2-4 2-2 6, Ikpe 1-2 0-0 2, Ray 1-2 2-2 5, Wilkerson 1-4 2-2 4, Nicholas 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-53 13-21 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason