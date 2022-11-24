Sam Houston St. 60, TCU 54

Batista 6-12 4-5 16, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 6-10 4-5 16, Jefferson 4-8 1-2 10, Kemp 0-3 0-2 0, Block 0-0 0-0 0, Djokovic 0-3 0-0 0, Henry 0-2 0-0 0, Woods 1-5 0-0 2, Eddins 4-10 1-1 10, Perry 2-7 0-1 4, Totals 24-62 10-16 60
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason