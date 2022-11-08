Sam Houston St. 52, Oklahoma 51

Ezeagu 2-7 0-0 4, Ikpe 0-4 1-2 1, Grant 5-15 2-3 13, May 2-5 0-0 4, Powers 1-7 0-0 2, Wilkerson 6-10 0-0 17, Scroggins 3-3 0-0 6, Huefner 1-6 0-0 2, Ray 0-3 1-4 1, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Nicholas 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-64 4-9 52.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason