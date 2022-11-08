Skip to main content
Sam Houston St. 52, Oklahoma 51

Ezeagu 2-7 0-0 4, Ikpe 0-4 1-2 1, Grant 5-15 2-3 13, May 2-5 0-0 4, Powers 1-7 0-0 2, Wilkerson 6-10 0-0 17, Scroggins 3-3 0-0 6, Huefner 1-6 0-0 2, Ray 0-3 1-4 1, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Nicholas 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-64 4-9 52.

OKLAHOMA (0-1)

J.Groves 3-8 4-4 11, Hill 0-7 0-0 0, T.Groves 4-7 2-4 11, Noland 0-5 1-2 1, Sherfield 5-8 2-2 14, Uzan 1-1 2-2 4, Bamisile 2-5 1-2 6, Godwin 1-1 0-0 2, Oweh 0-1 2-4 2, Cortes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-43 14-20 51.

Halftime_Oklahoma 26-19. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 6-23 (Wilkerson 5-6, Grant 1-5, May 0-2, Mitchell 0-2, Huefner 0-3, Powers 0-5), Oklahoma 5-19 (Sherfield 2-3, Bamisile 1-3, T.Groves 1-3, J.Groves 1-4, Hill 0-3, Noland 0-3). Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 35 (Ezeagu 8), Oklahoma 34 (T.Groves 9). Assists_Sam Houston St. 9 (Grant 5), Oklahoma 6 (Sherfield 2). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 15, Oklahoma 12.

