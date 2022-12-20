Sam Houston St. 107, Arlington Baptist 26

Murray 1-6 1-2 4, Walker 0-3 2-2 2, Hulse 0-7 0-0 0, Bailey 0-2 0-0 0, Minor 1-4 2-3 5, Camp 0-5 0-0 0, Jackson 4-8 0-0 8, Stafford 3-10 1-1 7, Terrell 0-1 0-0 0, Ferrell 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Lugo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-51 6-8 26.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason